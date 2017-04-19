Man seriously injured after crash on Derbyshire road

A man has been left with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

The collision happened in North Wingfield Road, just to the south of Grassmoor, at about 9pm last night.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "A man was left with serious injuries in the incident and we have closed the road while an investigation into the circumstances is carried out.

"The road is currently closed between Birkin Lane and Hagg Lane in Grassmoor. The closure is expected until lunch time."

No further details have been released at this stage.