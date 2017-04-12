Man sentenced after admiting throwing firework into New Year crowd

A 24-year-old man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting throwing a lit firework into a Matlock crowd.

Just minutes after revellers celebrated bringing in the New Year (January, 1 2017) on Crown Square in Matlock, the firework was thrown which resulted in a 20-year-old man and woman suffering burns to their back, arms and face. Their hearing was also affected.

Liam Dooley (24) of Church Road, Darley Dale appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, April 6.

Dooley was given a 28 week prison sentence, suspended for one year. He was also ordered to pay £1500 in compensation and carry out a period of unpaid voluntary work.

