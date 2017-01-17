Man released on bail after muck was sprayed on steps of Derby Crown Court

A man arrested after muck was spread across the steps of Derby Crown Court has been released on bail.

A passer-by called Derbyshire Police at 7.10am today (Tuesday, January 17), reporting that a tractor and muck spreader had pulled up outside the building, in Morledge, and that muck had been dumped.

Officers went to the scene and arrested a 49-year-old man nearby on suspicion of criminal damage.

He has now been released on bail while the investigation continues and police consult with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident 139 of January 17.