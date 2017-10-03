Man jailed for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in Chesterfield

A man has been jailed for 34 weeks for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in two days in Chesterfield.

At 6.50pm on Friday, September 29 CCTV operators alerted our officers to a man who was in the town centre with an open can of beer, which he was banned from doing.

Graham Green, 58, of no fixed address, was given a five year Criminal Behaviour Order in August 2017 which, among other prohibitions, bans him from having an open vessel of alcohol in a public place in the borough of Chesterfield (except for a licensed pub or club), and from going in to Chesterfield town centre except to attend a solicitors or homeless services appointment.

The order was granted by magistrates in Chesterfield following repeated incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield involving Mr Green.

An officer from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team attended and found Mr Green on Soresby Street.

He was arrested for breaching his order, but when arrested he became abusive and spat in the officer’s face.

Mr Green was later charged for public order and assault and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 30. He was released pending a trial.

Later that day, Saturday, September 30, Mr Green was seen on Knifesmith Gate by officers. He was arrested for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order and later charged.

He appeared before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, October 2 and pleaded guilty to the offences. He was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks imprisonment.

Sgt. Darran Clarke, of the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We applied for the Criminal Behaviour Order because of the affect the anti-social behaviour of Graham Green had been having on the community.

“Unfortunately he did not abide by the conditions of the order, and so is now facing the consequences. I hope this show we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will take action to bring offenders to justice.”