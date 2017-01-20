Man is wanted in connection with theft of formula milk

Derbyshire Police have released CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to after formula milk was stolen from a shop in Alfreton.

At around 7.50pm on Thursday, January 5, a man entered One Stop Shop on Nottingham Road in Alfreton.

He began looking around the store and then made his way to the baby aisle where he placed four large tubs of baby formula milk under his coat. He then left the shop without offering payment.

It is believed that the man may also be responsible for similar shop thefts in the Alfreton area.

The police have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the thefts.

Do you recognise the man pictured? If so, call PC Lee Sadler on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000022231, or send him a message on www.derbyshire.police.uk.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.