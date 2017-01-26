Man is fined after assaulting partner

A man has been ordered to pay £155 after he assaulted his partner during a row.

Christopher James Hill, 24, of High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, assaulted his partner and left a red mark on her throat and chest, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Wednesday, January 25.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant, who has since retracted her statement and doesn’t support the prosecution, has lived with the defendant for some time and they have three children.

“They were at home and the defendant had an argument with his partner and she barged past him and he caused a red mark to her throat and he accepted that he had pushed her.

“She went to a neighbouring property and the neighbour said there was a red mark to her chest and that was also confirmed by officers.”

Hill pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on January 7.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and he admitted that he had been out all day and had come home and he began to argue with the complainant and he had tried to leave the room but as she went past him he pushed her.

“He said there had been relationship issues which caused the argument and he is remorseful and he is looking to resume the relationship.”

Magistrates fined Hill £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.