Man indecently exposed himself to women at beauty spot

Police are investigating reports of a man who allegedly indecently exposed himself to two women near to the High Peak Junction Visitor Centre at Cromford.

The women were walking along the High Peak Trail, at around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 5 when they stopped in the area of The Dingle and allegedly saw a man facing them and exposing himself.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in, of a slim build and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top which had been pulled tightly over his face.

Anyone with information should contact PC Simon Gilding on 101, quoting reference 17*286955. You can also send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.