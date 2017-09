A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat fire this morning.

Two crews from Matlock were called to Denefield Courts just before 12.30am after receiving a call.

Firefighters brought the man to safety and he was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

He was then taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was caused by cooking.