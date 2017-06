A man was taken to hospital last night after a crash in a north Derbyshire town.

The collision between a car and a motorbike happened on Stubley Lane, Dronfied, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

One male casualty was put on a spinal board and taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Dronfield and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

The incident was over by 7.15pm and the fire service left just before 9pm after making the scene safe.