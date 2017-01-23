Man hospitalised after attack by group in Clay Cross

Police in Clay Cross are asking for help as part of an investigation into an assault that left a man needing hospital treatment.

A 44-year-old man was attacked in the town by a group of men he did not know, and needed to be taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for treatment.

The assault happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday, January 9.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw suspicious activity or the assault take place.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Detective Constable Gavin Hooton on 101, quoting reference 17000012232. Alternatively, send DC Hooton a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.