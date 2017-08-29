Man gets unpaid work after breaching restraining order

A man who had harassed his ex and repeatedly breached his restraining order has narrowly escaped custody.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 23 how Richard Mays, 37, sent texts to his ex at South Normanton. Emma Price, prosecuting, told a previous hearing there had been harassment that led to a restraining order.

But Mrs Price revealed Mays breached the order between May and July by sending texts enquiring about an ill friend and his ex’s mobile bill. The defendant, who has previously breached the restraining order, admitted indirectly breaching the order.

Magistrates sentenced Mays to eight weeks’ custody suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order.