Man exposed himself to women in Cromford

Police are investigating two cases of a man reportedly exposing himself to women near the High Peak Junction Visitor Centre in Cromford.

The incident happened at 2.30pm on Monday, July 17, and the man was described as wearing a covering over his face and jeans.

It follows a similar incident at the beginning of July.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Paul Hawkins on 101, quoting reference number 17000306869, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.