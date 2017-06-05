Man due in court charged with assaulting Chris Henchliffe

A man is due to appear in court charged with assaulting former soldier Chris Henchliffe, police have confirmed.

James Wisternoff, 24, of Church Street North, Old Whittington, is expected to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield on June 15.

Last week, Benjamin Edwards, 22, of Fieldview Place, Chesterfield, was convicted of the manslaughter of Mr Henchliffe, who died in hospital nine days after an incident outside the Pomegranate Theatre in Corporation Street, Chesterfield, during the early hours of July 3 last year. He was 26.

Three men - Edwards, Wisternoff and a third suspect - were all arrested following the incident.

The third suspect was released without charge, police said.

Dad-of-one Mr Henchliffe, who lived on Maynard Road, Chesterfield, served with the Yorkshire Regiment and completed a tour of Afghanistan.