A man has been found dead in Chesterfield town centre in the early hours of this morning (Thursday January 5).

Derbyshire Police say a 38-year-old man was found collapsed in a bus shelter at 1.45 am.

The man who has not been formally identified but has been locally named as Mark, was pronounced dead at the scene, on a pavement near to the bus station.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances and his family have been informed.

More when we have it.