Man 'damaged taxi after shouting abuse at driver' in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly damaged a taxi in Chesterfield.

The incident happened on Baden Powell Road, near to the junction with Maynard Road, at around 3.30pm on May 26.

A man with a motorbike is alleged to have shouted abuse at the driver of a red coloured taxi and damaged the vehicle.

Officers believe there may have been other motorists in the area at the time who may have seen the incident.

On June 3, a 22-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with ifnormation should call PC Stuart Hind on 101, quoting reference 17*225699, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.