Man charged with murdering pensioner in Staveley

A man has been been charged with murdering a pensioner in Staveley.

Peter Matts, 69, died last month after he was allegedly assaulted outside the Beechers Brook pub on High Street on Wednesday, June 21.

Following the alleged attack, Jason Knowland, 45, of High Street, Staveley, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday where that charged was upgraded to murder in light of Mr Matts' death.

Knowland will stand trial at the court on a date to be fixed.