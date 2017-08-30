Man charged with drink driving after Chesterfield crash

A man has been charged with drink-driving after a two-car crash left an elderly woman injured.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the collision at the top of Foljambe Road, Chesterfield, at 4.10pm on Monday.

This morning, police said Andrew Ward, 35, of Howells Place, Mastin Moor, was charged with drink-driving following the incident.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Tuesday, September 12.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman previously said: "The collision involved two cars, a Mazda3 and a Ford Fiesta.

"The Ford Fiesta driver, an elderly lady, was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a suspected broken wrist.

"The Mazda3 driver was breathalysed at the scene, arrested on suspicion of drink driving, taken to hospital then discharged and brought back to custody."

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said its crews 'made the scene safe'.

According to eyewitness reports, the elderly woman was left shaken and her car would have to be ‘written off’.