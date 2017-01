Derbyshire Police have charged a man in connection with a county-wide car crime spree.

Jordan Porter was arrested in December following a number of thefts from vehicles in the areas of Ilkeston, Dronfield, Eastwood, and Calver in November last year.

The 22-year-old, of Don Avenue, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield, has been charged with six counts of theft from vehicles and one charge of attempted theft.

He is due to appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 10.