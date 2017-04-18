Man charged after Hasland police incident

A man has been charged following Easter Sunday’s serious police incident in Hasland.

Officers were called to Mansfield Road at around 4pm to reports that a man had allegedly been assaulted.

Police incident in Hasland.

When they arrived at the property a man was arrested and taken to hospital.

Luke Booker of Mansfield Road was later charged with affray, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to a police car.

The 25 year-old has been released under investigation and will appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on June 1.

The incident led to Mansfield Road being closed for a number of hours on Sunday evening as police cordoned off an area around the Co-op.

Police incident in Hasland.

At its height, an eyewitness said there were eight police cars present, an armed response unit, a riot van and an ambulance.