Man charged after ‘armed robbery’ at petrol station

Officers investigating an armed robbery at a petrol station in Warsop have charged a 20-year-old man.

Otis Kirby, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, is charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 8 August 2017).

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened at the Castelle Service Station on Sherwood Street at about 7.20am on Saturday (5 August 2017).

Anyone who saw the robbery or who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of 5 August 2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.