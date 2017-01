A man has been charged after police found more than 200 suspected cannabis plants in Loundsley Green.

The discovery was made at a house on Highlow Close at 9.40am on Friday.

Dritjon Kotorri, 21, of Highlow Close, Loundsley Green, was arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug and later charged.

Mr Kotorri appeared at Derby magistrates’ court for a provisional hearing today.