Man assaulted in Long Eaton

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Long Eaton

A 31-year-old man was walking in the areas of Lynden Avenue, Nelson Street and Manchester Street between 6am and 9am on Saturday, September 9 when he was attacked.

The victim was left in a dazed state with a minor concussion.

He found his way to a family address at about 9am, and had cuts and grazes to his face and elbow.

Did you see anything suspicious that morning? Did you witness the assault, or have you heard something since then that might be connected?

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Shaun Elliott on 101, quoting reference 17000391870.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.