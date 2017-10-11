Man assaulted in Hollingwood left with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at a house in Hollingwood.

At around 3.30am today (Wednesday, October 11), two men entered a house in Laburnum Street and assaulted the 35-year-old man inside.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Derbyshire Constabulary are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the street at this time to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Mark Woodcock on 101, quoting reference 17000437710.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.