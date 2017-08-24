Man arrested on suspicion of grooming offences in Chesterfield released under investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of grooming offences in the Chesterfield area has been released under investigation.

Police made the arrest after a group of 'paedophile hunters' met a man on Tuesday and broadcast the rendezvous live on the social networking site Facebook.

Today, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of alleged grooming offences in the Chesterfield area on Tuesday has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

Being released under investigation is a new area of the law which means people are no longer given bail dates.

The introduction of the Policing and Crime Act 2017 changes the way officers across England and Wales deal with pre-charge bail.

Enquiries will continue as normal but suspects will no longer be required to return to a police station as they were under the previous legislation.

All suspects released under investigation will be issued with a notice outlining offences which could lead to further police action.

The changes are designed to avoid complaints that lengthy extensions to bail were causing uncertainty for suspects.

As previously reported, the group of 'paedophile hunters' has posted a warning on its Facebook page following the arrest.