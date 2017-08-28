Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Chesterfield crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a two-car crash which left an elderly woman injured

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the collision at the top of Foljambe Road, Chesterfield, after 4pm yesterday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said this morning: "The collision involved two cars, a Mazda3 and a Ford Fiesta.

"The Ford Fiesta driver, an elderly lady, was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a suspected broken wrist.

"The Mazda3 driver was breathalysed at the scene, arrested on suspicion of drink driving, taken to hospital then discharged and brought back to custody.

"He will be questioned soon."

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said its crews have 'made the scene safe'.

According to eyewitness reports, an elderly woman's car was' written off'.

Witnesses should call police on 101.