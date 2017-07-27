Man arrested on suspicion of causing explosion to endanger life in Whaley Bridge

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion to endanger life in Whaley Bridge.

Police and firefighters attended a house on Elnor Lane last night after receiving calls about an explosion.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a 'very loud' bang - and birds flew from the trees.

A number of homes were evacuated but residents are now returning to their properties.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman described the explosion as 'small'.

The spokesman added: "The Explosion Ordanance Disposal team attended in the early hours of the morning and one house remains under cordon.

"No one was injured as a result of the incident.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion to endanger life.

"We do not yet know the cause of the explosion.

"The investigation is ongoing."

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: "We were called to the incident just before 10pm.

"Firefighters from Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Bradwell and Buxton attended.

"We assisted with the evacuation of the properties."

A resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I was asleep when I heard a very loud bang and then heard sirens.

"You don't expect this type of thing to happen in such a quiet location."

+ THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

++ KEEP CHECKING BACK FOR UPDATES