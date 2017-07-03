Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after fatal Derbyshire crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision in a Derbyshire town.
The 25-year-old, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was quizzed by detectives before being released under investigation.
He was arrested after a crash at about 11.40pm on Saturday (July 1) when a black Vauxhall Zafira collided with a barrier on Station Road, near Killamarsh.
A 25-year-old man, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.
A 31-year-old man who was seriously injured in the crash remains in hospital today.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
