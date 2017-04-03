Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Ilkeston home last night

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a house in Ilkeston last night.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery in progress at an address in Market Place shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

Two men went into the house with a knife and the male homeowner suffered a minor injury.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime and will be questioned.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “We believe that the address had been targeted and that this was not just a random incident.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the Market Place area around that time, who might have seen suspicious activity or witnessed any part of the incident.”

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting reference 17000138401.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.