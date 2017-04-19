Man arrested for murder after pensioner dies following Grassmoor crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a pensioner.

Police were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, at about 9pm last night.

The incident happened outside the Boot and Shoe Inn.

An altercation between two men took place and a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Meadows, who is leading the investigation, said: "Anyone who believes they may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."