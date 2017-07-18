Man arrested after 'paedophile hunter' sting in Chesterfield's Queen's Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child grooming in Chesterfield's Queen's Park, police have confirmed this afternoon.
Video uploaded to the social networking site Facebook yesterday shows a group of 'paedophile hunters' approaching a man in the park.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called to Queen's Park at 6.30pm on Monday and arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of child grooming.
"He remains in custody."
No further details have been released by police at this stage.
