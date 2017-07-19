Man arrested after 'paedophile hunter' sting in Chesterfield released under investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of child grooming in Chesterfield's Queen's Park has been released under investigation.

Video uploaded to the social networking site Facebook showed a group of 'paedophile hunters' approaching a man in the park on Monday.

Police were called to the park that evening and arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of child grooming.

Today, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The arrested man has been released under investigation while inquiries continue."

Being released under investigation is a new area of the law which means people are no longer given bail dates.

The introduction of the Policing and Crime Act 2017 changes the way officers across England and Wales deal with pre-charge bail.

Enquiries will continue as normal but suspects will no longer be required to return to a police station as they were under the previous legislation.

All suspects released under investigation will be issued with a notice outlining offences which could lead to further police action.

The changes are designed to avoid complaints that lengthy extensions to bail were causing uncertainty for suspects.