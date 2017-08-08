Man arrested after New Tupton ‘stabbing’ released under investigation

Have your say

A man arrested yesterday after an alleged stabbing in New Tupton has been released under investigation.

The 29-year-old man had been involved in an altercation on Monday morning in which another man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed.

The alleged victim was taken to Northern General Hospital but has since self-discharged.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The alleged altercation happened at around 11am on Monday, August 7 on Green Lane in New Tupton.

On Monday afternoon, one police car stood guard at a patch of grass surrounded by police tape near Ivanhoe Close.

Residents said that despite appearing quiet, the area had ‘more going on than you would expect’.

They also said there had been a recent spate of thefts which had changed the character of the village for the worse.