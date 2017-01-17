Man arrested after muck was sprayed outside Derby Crown Court

Derbyshire Police have arrested a man after muck was spread across the steps outside Derby Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, January 17).

A passer-by called us at 7.10am, reporting that a tractor and muck spreader had pulled up outside the building, in Morledge, and that muck had been sprayed.

Officers went to the scene and arrested a 49-year-old man nearby on suspicion of criminal damage. Police are now working to remove the tractor and spreader, which were abandoned outside the court.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting incident 139 of January 17.