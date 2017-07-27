Man arrested after explosion at Whaley Bridge house

A man has been arrested after an explosion at a house in Whaley Bridge.
Police and firefighters attended Elnor Lane at around midnight after receiving calls about an explosion.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a 'very loud' explosion - and birds flew from the trees.
A number of homes were evacuated for a short time but residents have now been able to return to their properties.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman described the explosion as 'small'.
The spokesman added: "We do not yet know the cause of the explosion.
"The investigation is ongoing."
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police have not yet revealed what he has been arrested on suspicion of.
A police cordon is currently in place at the scene.
+ THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
++ KEEP CHECKING BACK FOR UPDATES
