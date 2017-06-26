Man appears in court charged with assaulting pensioner in Staveley pub

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a pensioner who is fighting for his life in hospital.

Police were called to the Beechers Brook pub in High Street, Staveley, last Wednesday night after receiving reports of an incident.

When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old man had suffered what they describe as 'serious' injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Jason Knowland, of High Street, Staveley, was arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The 45-year-old appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday morning.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on the morning of July 24.

The identity of the injured man has not been revealed by police.

People have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who is leading the investigation, appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

On Sunday, she said: "Our investigation is still very much ongoing, with the 69-year-old man still in a critical condition in hospital.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and speak either with our detectives or anonymously to Crimestoppers."

She said on Saturday: "CCTV enquiries have identified a man, woman and child who were walking by the pub just after 6.20pm.

"We are very keen to speak to these passers-by as their attention appears to be drawn towards the pub around the time of the alleged offence and therefore they could be potentially key witnesses."

The day after the incident, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on June 21, a man was allegedly assaulted in the Beechers Brook pub.

"Two men were inside the pub when they had an altercation.

"One of the men assaulted the other just inside the entrance to the pub.

"An ambulance was called and the injured man was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.

"A 45-year-old man was restrained by people in the pub and was arrested by officers at the scene."

If you would like to speak to an officer about the incident, call 101 and quote reference number 840 of June 21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.