Man and teenage girl seriously injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the Derbyshire/South Yorkshire border last night.

Around 9.30pm on Monday December 26 a grey Renault Clio left the B6058 Station Road, between Killamarsh and Halfway.

The collision occurred near to the bridge that passes over the River Rother.

A 20-year-old man from Killamarsh and 17-year-old woman from Woodseats were taken to hospital with series injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 832 of December 26 2016.