Man and teenage girl seriously injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the Derbyshire/South Yorkshire border last night.
Around 9.30pm on Monday December 26 a grey Renault Clio left the B6058 Station Road, between Killamarsh and Halfway.
The collision occurred near to the bridge that passes over the River Rother.
A 20-year-old man from Killamarsh and 17-year-old woman from Woodseats were taken to hospital with series injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 832 of December 26 2016.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.