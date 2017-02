A motorist was airlifted to hospital in Sheffield after a crash on the Sheffield-Derbyshire border this morning.

He was driving a Seat which was involved in a crash with a Ford van and a Vauxhall Astra on the A621, close to the Curbar turn in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

The other two drivers involved were less seriously hurt.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 8.30am and the road re-opened at 11am.