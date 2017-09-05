Man admits robbing petrol station

A man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a petrol station in Warsop.

Otis Kirby, 20, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, appeared in court today and admitted charges of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The armed robbery happened at the Castelle Service Station on Sherwood Street on August 5.

Kirby was remanded to custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing next Tuesday.