Man accused of travelling to Chesterfield from Sheffield to deal drugs is charged

A man who lives in Sheffield and was allegedly travelling to Chesterfield to deal drugs has been charged.

Officers stopped Kasim Iqbal’s car on Friday, June 7 on the slip road of the A61 travelling to Chesterfield from Sheffield.

They recovered crack cocaine, cannabis and a bladed article from his car.

Iqbal who is 21 of Raeburn Road, Sheffield, was arrested and later charged with the possession with intent to supply a Class A and Class B drug and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Sergeant Steve Fuller said: “This type of cross border criminality will not be tolerated. Our officers will continue to act on intelligence received and carry out routine operations to tackle this type of crime and bring offenders to justice.”