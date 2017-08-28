Majority think 'paedophile hunters' SHOULD broadcast stings on Facebook Live

The majority of people think 'paedophile hunters' should broadcast stings on Facebook Live, according to an online poll conducted by the Derbyshire Times.

In this opinion piece last week, we argued that 'paedophile hunters' should just pass their evidence on to police and not broadcast encounters with suspected criminals on the social networking website.

Nearly 1,300 people voted in a poll accompanying the article and the results show 81 per cent of respondents think 'paedophile hunters' should broadcast stings on Facebook Live, 16 per cent believe they shouldn't and three per cent aren't sure

Craig Revill, of Chesterfield, is from Keeping Kids Safe, which was featured in this special report earlier this summer.

On behalf of the group, he said: "We are a voluntary organisation.

"We sit online and wait for sexual predators to approach us.

"Once we have enough evidence on that predator we will wait for them to organise a meet.

"Once we meet the person we will then live stream on Facebook for the safety of the predator as well as our team's safety.

"Live stream videos cannot be edited and they are also used in court - 99 per cent of the time sexual predators admit on camera to the crime.

"We have been given permission from the high courts to film in a public place - this then covers our backs so the predator doesn't accuse the team of physical violence.

"As soon as we are with the predator, the police are rung straight away.

"We have a 100 per cent conviction rate so far.

"We do this to raise awareness of sexual grooming and sexual abuse.

"To boost the awareness we are holding a charity event at the Old Cottage Tavern, Burton-on-Trent, between 3pm and 8pm on Saturday, October 14.

"All proceeds will be going to a registered charity called RACPA UK, Rock Against Child Pornography and Abuse."