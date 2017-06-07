Major traffic delays on all main roads heading to Chatsworth RHS Flower Show

This photo shows traffic for the Chatsworth RHS Flower Show queueing on the A621 between Sheffield and Baslow.

Those heading to the show would be well-advised to find alternative routes in, as the main roads in from surrounding areas are severely congested.

At present there are long delays going through Chesterfield on the A61 Derby Road northbound with an average speed of 5 mph.

There are delays of nine minutes on the A617 westbound between B6425 Hassocky Lane and the A61 in Chesterfield with an average speed of 10 mph.

Delays of seven minutes are ongoing on the A619 Chatsworth Road westbound between Lordsmill Street and A632 Walton Road, while there are delays of four minutes on Chatsworth Road westbound in Walton with an average speed of 5 mph.

If you are heading in from Matlock there are severe delays of 11 minutes on the A6 westbound in Rowsley with an average speed of 10 mph.

Those heading in from Buxton will find A619 Bakewell Road very slow both ways at B6012 Bakewell Road.