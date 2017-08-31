Main road from Chesterfield to Matlock to shut during day for one week

A main road from Chesterfield to Matlock will be closed during the day for a week to allow 'improvement works'.

Traffic travelling towards Chesterfield from Matlock will be diverted while a 500-metre stretch of Slack Hill is resurfaced.

The diversion for Chesterfield-bound traffic will be signposted along Wirestone Lane, the B5057 Darley Road and back on to the A632.

Drivers heading towards Matlock from Chesterfield will be escorted, single file, up Slack Hill under a 10mph convoy.

The work - which is being carried out by Derbyshire County Council - will start on Friday, September 8, and is expected to be completed on Friday, September 15.

It will take place between 9.30am and 4pm to avoid peak commuter times.