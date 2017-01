Motorists are being warned to expect long delays on the M1 until this afternoon.

An accident has occurred involving a car and a HGV on the M1 northbound between junctions 28 and 29 at Tibshelf Services.

Lanes are currently closed and normal traffic conditions are not expected to resume until between 1pm and 1.15pm.

Derbyshire police and Highways East Midlands are at the scene.