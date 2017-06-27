Loundsley Green residents say to travellers: 'We want our park back'

Loundsley Green residents have told a group of travellers to leave the area and said: 'We want our park back.'

Chesterfield Borough Council has launched legal proceedings after the travellers moved to Loundsley Green park on Sunday night.

Resident John Farman said: "We want them to go - we want our park back.

"We're concerned about rubbish being left there and they're using a nearby stream as a toilet.

"Children aren't wanting to play in the park and people aren't wanting to walk their dogs there.

"We think the council is being too soft on them."

But on Tuesday night, Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: "We have begun legal proceedings to remove the travellers who have set up camp at Loundsley Green.

"Our officers have visited the travellers today to serve them with a direction to leave, which requires them to leave the site.

"If they do not leave, we will then take court action.

"We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour.

"We take these very seriously.

"Anyone who sees signs of criminal damage or suffers abuse should report this to Derbyshire police by dialling 101 or, if they are in danger, call 999."

On Monday, the council said its staff visited to site to carry out a 'welfare check' and make sure the travellers had bags for their rubbish.

The travellers were unavailable for comment when we visited the site on Wednesday morning.

On our Facebook page, some residents defended the travellers - but the majority of people called for them to go.

The news comes two months after a group of travellers moved on to Holmebrook Valley Park for a weekend.

They left after verbally abusing and intimidating children, according to the council.