Lord Burlington’s vision for Chatsworth

Lord Burlington delighted members of Bakewell Probus Club with an enthusiastic and unforgettable presentation on Chatsworth.

His talk focused on Chatsworth’s future, based on the core values of always improving, decency and being inclusive. Equally

important is its natural heritage. As part of the 10-year sustainability plan from 2010, great strides have already been made in areas such as reduction of waste, renewable energy in the form of LED lighting, biomass heating unitsusing local timber, solar power, as well as future plans for hydro.

Lord Burlington is pictured, centre, with Ainslie Kelly and Andrew Lloyd