Search

LOOK INSIDE: The All Saints Tap in Chesterfield

James Warner, manager of the All Saints Tap. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.
James Warner, manager of the All Saints Tap. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.
0
Have your say

The All Saints Tap has opened in Chesterfield.

The venue, which launched on St Mary's Gate on Friday night, describes itself as a 'lively meeting spot serving up craft ales galore, great eats and live sport'.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

James Warner, manager of the All Saints Tap.

James Warner, manager of the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

The All Saints Tap has a gin room which can be booked for private functions.

The All Saints Tap has a gin room which can be booked for private functions.

The All Saints Tap has launched at the building which used to occupy York House.

The All Saints Tap has launched at the building which used to occupy York House.