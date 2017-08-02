Long-distance runners make tracks for the Peak District

Long-distance trail and fell runners will gather in Bradwell on August 12 as the village hosts its Long and Half Tours.

The ultra-distance Long Tour of Bradwell is one of the classic Peak District trail/fell races. It is is 33 miles long and, with 6300ft of ascent, has more climbing per mile than almost any other long-distance Peak District running event. The shorter but equally challenging Half Tour follows a 16-mile route with 3000ft of climbing.

Proceeds from the events go to Bradda Dads, a Bradwell-based group that raises money for local projects.