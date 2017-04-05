Lloyds Bank to close Wirksworth and Bakewell branches

Lloyds Bank has announced plans to close its Wirksworth and Bakewell branches.

The branch on Bath Street will close later this year on September 17.

The branch on St John’s Street will close on September 18.

A total of 54 branches will close across the country.

A spokesman for Lloyds Bank said: “As a result of the way customers are choosing to use our branches, sometimes it is necessary to close, relocate or even open new branches. We offer a number of different ways to bank with us and even with these closures, 90% of Lloyds Bank customers will still have a usable branch within five miles of their home.”