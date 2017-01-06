Little Leah, 10, collects clothes and food to send to Syria

A little girl has helped to collect vital clothing items for families and children in war-torn Syria.

Ten-year-old Leah Oldbury, of Chatsworth Road, Rowsley, came up with the idea after hearing about the tragic goings-on in the country.

Determined Leah decided she wanted to try and raise money and also encourage people to donate any clothing items which could then be sent to the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Leah’s mum Jessica Halse, 33, said: “I am very proud of Leah and I am very extremely grateful to everyone who donated because without them we could not have done it.

“I spoke to Leah about it and I was explaining what was happening and we both got a bit upset so we decided to do something to help.

“With Christmas approaching you would have thought that’s all she would have been thinking about but she was thinking of others instead.”

Leah’s school, Rowsley C Of E Primary School, Woodhouse Road, got on-board and encouraged pupils and their parents to make cash donations as part of a special Christmas jumper day which raised £80.

And across a two-week period, Leah and Jessica went about collecting bags of clothes, duvets and tinned food for the Syrian people.

All the clothes and food were then collected and transported to Lebanon on the Syrian boarder.

Jessica told the Mercury: “We wanted to send stuff that could help people straight away.

“Leah was certainly proud of herself and I am so proud because she was so determined to get things together.”

Following her fundraising efforts, Leah received an award at school and is hoping to do more charity work.