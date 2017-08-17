List of the UK's top 50 restaurants announced - but why do none from Derbyshire feature?

A list of the UK's top restaurants have been announced - but not one of them is in Derbyshire.

The Good Food Guide’s annual Top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike, with particular attention paid to those chefs and restaurants who make it into the Top 10.

The Top 50 recognises the very best talent in the country; a place on the list represents a huge achievement, with each position earned by its score in The Good Food Guide, editor appraisal and strength of reader feedback. Straight into the Top 50 at no.9 is Claude Bosi at Bibendum (London), while other new entries to the Top 50 are The Three Chimneys (Isle of Skye) at no. 25, Moor Hall (Lancashire) at no.26, The Ritz at no. 28 (London), The Sportsman at no. 42 (Kent) and The Man Behind the Curtain at no 50 (Leeds).

A top score of 10 means "Just perfect dishes, showing faultless technique at every service; extremely rare, and the highest accolade the Guide can give.

Is there a restaurant in Derbyshire you think should have featured?

The list:

1 Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall (10)

2 L’Enclume, Cumbria (10)

3 Pollen Street Social, London (9)

4 Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire (9)

5 The Fat Duck, Berkshire (9)

6 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London (9)

7 Hedone, London (8)

8 Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Tayside (8)

9 Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London (8) New

10 Casamia, Bristol (8)

11 Bohemia, Jersey (8)

12 Ynyshir, Powys (8)

13 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London (8)

14 Fraiche, Merseyside (8)

15 Marcus, London (8)

16 Le Champignon Sauvage, Glos (8)

17 Adam Reid at The French, Manchester (8)

18 The Ledbury, London (8)

19 André Garrett at Cliveden, Berkshire (8)

20 Midsummer House, Cambridgeshire (8)

21 Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, London (8)

22 The Peat Inn, Fife (8)

23 The Kitchin, Edinburgh (7)

24 Sketch, Lecture Room & Library, London (7)

25 The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye (7) New

26 Moor Hall, Lancashire (7) New

27 The Greenhouse, London (7)

28 The Ritz, London (7) New

29 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh (7)

30 Forest Side, Cumbria (7)

31 Orwells, Oxfordshire (7)

32 Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Cornwall (7)

33 Restaurant Marianne, London (7)

34 The Waterside Inn, Berkshire (7)

35 Restaurant James Sommerin, Glamorgan (7)

36 Artichoke, Buckinghamshire (7)

37 The Raby Hunt, Durham (7)

38 Whatley Manor, The Dining Room, Wiltshire (7)

39 Restaurant Story, London (7)

40 Simpsons, Birmingham (7)

41 Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh (7)

42 The Sportsman, Kent (7) New

43 Adam’s, Birmingham (7)

44 Freemasons at Wiswell,

Lancashire (7)

45 Gidleigh Park, Devon (7)

46 Le Gavroche, London (7)

47 Hambleton Hall, Rutland (7)

48 Murano, London (7)

49 The Whitebrook, Gwent (7)

50 The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds (7) New